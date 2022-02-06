Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon, talks still an option, says White House adviser

Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path forward, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a round of television interviews on Sunday.

Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbass region, cyberattacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he told ABC News' "This Week" program.

