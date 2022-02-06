Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon, talks still an option, says White House adviser
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path forward, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a round of television interviews on Sunday.
Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbass region, cyberattacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he told ABC News' "This Week" program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jake Sullivan
- Ukraine
- White House
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to send 45 athletes to Beijing for Winter Olympics despite West's boycott
US delivers around 200,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine
Where Ukraine's sunflowers once sprouted, fears now grow
Russian Embassy in Japan says Tokyo's position on Ukraine's issue counterproductive