Loni ex-councillor killing: Cops arrest victim’s brother-in-law

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:10 IST
In the case of the killing of former Loni councillor Karan Singh, police Sunday arrested his brother-in-law.

Police said Mintu axed Singh, 57, to death on Friday morning as he entertained a grudge against him for facilitating the marriage of his adopted daughter with her lover after elopement and not disclosing details of the hideout of the runaway couple.

Mintu had married his elder brother’s wife after his brother died in 2000 and had adopted his children, including the runaway girl, as his daughter Prachi alias Manisha, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

Singh had made his cousin a witness to Prachi’s marriage over a month and a half ago but was not disclosing to Mintu where she was hiding, Raja said.

Mintu attacked Singh with an axe and hit him on the head, leading to his death, Raja said.

The police have recovered the murder weapon too at the instance of the accused, he added.

