Left Menu

Delhi: 2 more held in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case, 20 so far

Two more men were arrested in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhis Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Sunday.So far, 20 people have been apprehended, including 16 adults and four juveniles, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara R.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:56 IST
Delhi: 2 more held in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case, 20 so far
  • Country:
  • India

Two more men were arrested in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

So far, 20 people have been apprehended, including 16 adults and four juveniles, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the duo was absconding since the incident and one of them is the owner of the three-wheeler which was used to abduct the victim.

The auto has been seized, he added.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said a chargesheet in connection with the January 26 incident will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial.

Asthana said this during a candid interaction through Twitter in a question-answer session.

According to police, the victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

“The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022