Man dies after car hits his motorcycle in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:06 IST
A man died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Agrasen Bhavan square in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night and the deceased has been identified as Sameet Narayan Thakre (30), a hotel manager, an official said.
A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, the Ambazari police station official added.
