Left Menu

Garbage point aesthetically transformed with wall-painting, chairs in Jammu

In a bid to encourage citizens to make their city clean and provide better amenities to people, Jammu Smart City Limited and Jammu Municipal Corporation has aesthetically transformed a garbage vulnerable spot here with facilities like floor tiles, chairs and wall paintings.The spot has been developed after converting a dumping site to eliminate landfills from the city and ensure proper recycling of garbage, JSCLs Chief Executive officer and JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:24 IST
Garbage point aesthetically transformed with wall-painting, chairs in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to encourage citizens to make their city clean and provide better amenities to people, Jammu Smart City Limited and Jammu Municipal Corporation has aesthetically transformed a garbage vulnerable spot here with facilities like floor tiles, chairs and wall paintings.

The spot has been developed after converting a dumping site to eliminate landfills from the city and ensure proper recycling of garbage, JSCL's Chief Executive officer and JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said. She said the JSCL is committed to improving the urban life in the city of temples under the Smart City Mission programme initiated by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. "This point was developed after converting a dumping site (Garbage Vulnerable Point) at Talab Tillo to promote cleanliness and hygiene," the CEO JSCL said as she along with other senior officers inspected the site. Lavasa said people have been throwing garbage at this particular point and this initiative will encourage people to use the waste collection service of Jammu Municipal Corporation. She urged citizens to pay user charges to JMC for waste collection.

Local residents hailed the initiative and apprised JSCL CEO about the other problems being faced by them. She patiently heard the public and assured measures to mitigate their problems at the earliest, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022