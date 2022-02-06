5 Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack

At least five soldiers were killed in an attack by the Pakistani Taliban militants from across the border in Afghanistan, the army said on Sunday.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement.

Pakistani ''troops responded in a befitting manner'' and as per the intelligence reports ''terrorists suffered heavy causalities'', it said.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

''Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future," according to the statement.

Pakistan Army is determined to defend the country's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, it said.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks since August after the Taliban came to power in Kabul, belying Islamabad's expectations that they would take harsh measures against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf recently travelled to Afghanistan where acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi assured him that the Afghan soil would not be used against its neighbours, including Pakistan.

The TTP, known as the Pakistan Taliban, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on the Army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

