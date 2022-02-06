Left Menu

BSF seizes 15 kg heroin worth Rs 35 cr from Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 23:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force Gujarat Frontier on Sunday recovered 14 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 35 crore near the Indo-Pak international border in Barmer district of neighbouring Rajasthan in a joint operation with local police, an official said.

A release said the operation was carried out by the Border Security Force, Special Operation Group and Barmer police near Panchla village under Gadra Road police station limits in Barmer.

The BSF Gujarat Frontier secures the 826-kilometer international border along Barmer district of Rajasthan and Gujarat. This includes 85 kilometres of coastal area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

