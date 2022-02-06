Left Menu

Minor confessed to have planned, executed IED blasts in Shillong in 2021: Officials

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 23:57 IST
A 17 year-old boy, detained earlier this week in connection with a recent IED blast here, has revealed to investigating agencies that he had also planned and executed various explosions in the city last year, officials said Sunday. The Class-12 student of a reputed college said he was involved in planting an improvised explosive device at the ruling NPP’s office here, and was part of the team that planned an IED attack in Laitumkhrah in August 2021, according to the officials.

The boy was detained in connection with the blast at Police Bazaar here on January 30, and a live IED along with some bombs were recovered from his residence, Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui had said.

He got acquainted with his handlers on social media, where he was influenced and misguided, a senior state government official said Along with him, two other minor boys (aged around 17 years) were also detained and sent to a juvenile home here in connection with the case, he said. The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, operating from Bangladesh, extensively uses social media to contact youths, and the investigating agencies are constantly monitoring the situation, he added.

Top officials of the National Investigation Agency have also arrived in the state to probe further, a home department personnel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

