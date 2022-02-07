Director (P&ME) visits polling stations to review AMFs in polling stations for panchayat & municipal elections

The Director, Panchayat and Municipal Elections (P&ME) Suneel Anchipaka, along with the ADM South Andaman district, returning officers, assistant returning officers and other officials made random visit to polling stations in around Port Blair to review the 'Assured Minimum Facilities' (AMFs) in the polling stations in connection with the ensuing panchayat and municipal elections.

During the visit on Sunday the Director (P&ME) issued instructions to the concerned officials to ensure that the AMFs such as signage, help desk, ramp, toilets, drinking water, separate entry and exit, lighting, and furniture as specified by the Election Commission of Andaman and Nicobar Islands should be made ready for the smooth conduct of the polling for the panchayat and municipal elections, an official release said.

Anchipaka directed the returning officers to monitor and ensure that the AMFs are ready by the polling day for the smooth conduct of polls.

Panchayat and Municipal elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be held on March 6.

