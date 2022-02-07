Delhi HC declines to hear PIL seeking removal of police booths constructed on footpaths

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought removal of all police booths arbitrarily and unlawfully constructed on the footpaths/roads of NCT of Delhi as soon as possible and make it usable by the pedestrians. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday refused to entertain the matter and asked the petitioner to withdraw it otherwise cost/fine can be imposed on the petitioner. Later, the counsel appearing for the petitioner NGO withdraw the matter.

Petitioner NGO namely 'Jan Sewa Welfare Society' also sought direction to Delhi Police to remove all ACs and Display Board installed in the office of Delhi Police in contravention of its own circular dated November 23, 2005 issued by its Headquarter concerning eligibility for installation of air conditioner in the offices of Delhi Police. Advocate Banke Bihari, who appeared for the petitioner, stated that the higher officer of Delhi Police to make a report to this Court regarding arrears of electricity and water bills pending payment against Delhi Police and to ensure that arrears of water bills and electric bills are cleared by the concerned office of Delhi Police as soon as possible.

The plea further claimed that Delhi Police has constructed police booths illegally on the footpaths/roads of NCT of Delhi without getting proper sanction from the concerned authorities like MCD, PWD, DDA etc. It also states police booths are well equipped with all amenities like ACs, LED Display Board and fitted with illegally obtained water and electricity connections which is also evident from the report of Districts PIOs which has been obtained under reply to an application under RTI Act which reveals that hardly 10 to 15 per cent police booths have lawful water and electric connections. "The construction of police booths on footpaths/roads by Delhi Police has resulted in grave inconvenience and hazard to the life and safety of the general public and residents of Delhi. Therefore, the petitioner has come before this Court for protection of fundamental rights (right to life) of the pedestrians guaranteed under the Constitution of India and also against the arbitrary and unlawful acts of Delhi Police," read the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)