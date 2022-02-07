Left Menu

535 cartons of IMFL seized in East Singhbhum

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:57 IST
535 cartons of IMFL seized in East Singhbhum
  • Country:
  • India

The East Singhbhum District Police seized 535 cartons of India made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 15 lakh from near Nutangarh village, a senior police officer said.

The cartons, containing 25,680 bottles of liquor of a branded company, were stuffed in 105 sacks of ginger, said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Nathu Singh Meena on Sunday.

Acting on an input that a truck was carrying foreign liquor made in Assam illegally into Dhalbhumgarh, about 55 km from here, through Nutangarh on NH 18, a police team intercepted the truck, the SP said.

Following a search, police seized 535 cartons of liquor of a reputed company concealed in sacks of ginger, Meena said.

Ten persons - five hailing from Madhubani, Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar and other five from Dhanbad, Giridih and Bokaro district of Jharkhand - were arrested, besides the liquor, the SP said.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that the liquor was illegally procured from Assam with an intention to smuggle it in Jharkhand and Odisha, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022