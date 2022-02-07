Tunisian police close Supreme Judicial Council offices-council head

Tunisian police have locked the doors of the Supreme Judicial Council, which President Kais Saied dissolved on Sunday, and have stopped staff from entering, the head of the council told Reuters on Monday.

Saied's announcement has raised fears for the rule of law in Tunisia after his seizure of almost total power last summer in a move his critics call a coup, with judges associations accusing him of an illegal act that undermines judicial independence.

