Left Menu

12-yr-old Kolkata boy dies trying to recreate scene from anime series

A 12-year-old boy, in a bid to recreate a scene from an anime series, allegedly jumped off the terrace of a high-rise building in the citys Phoolbagan area and died, a police officer said on Monday.Biraj Pachisia, a class V student of a reputed city-based school, was declared brought dead on being taken to a nearby nursing home, the officer said.The boy jumped off the terrace of an 11-storey residential building on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:13 IST
12-yr-old Kolkata boy dies trying to recreate scene from anime series
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy, in a bid to recreate a scene from an anime series, allegedly jumped off the terrace of a high-rise building in the city's Phoolbagan area and died, a police officer said on Monday.

Biraj Pachisia, a class V student of a reputed city-based school, was declared ''brought dead'' on being taken to a nearby nursing home, the officer said.

''The boy jumped off the terrace of an 11-storey residential building on Saturday. There are several injury marks on his body. Doctors at a private nursing home stated that he died due to the fall. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. ''Initial probe suggests that he was hooked to an anime series and wanted to imitate its hero. We have, however, not reached any conclusion. The investigation is underway,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022