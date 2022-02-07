Left Menu

8 held for killing cigarette shop owner, injuring 2 others after dispute in Palghar

Police have arrested eight people for allegedly killing a cigarette shop owner and injuring two of his relatives after a dispute in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Monday.The accused persons went to the shop of Vinodkumar Singh 51 in Boisar area at around 11.30 pm on Sunday and asked for cigarettes.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:39 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
The accused persons went to the shop of Vinodkumar Singh (51) in Boisar area at around 11.30 pm on Sunday and asked for cigarettes. But, Singh and his other relatives at the shop refused to serve them as they had retired for the day. The accused then left the place, but returned after some time with weapons. They allegedly ransacked the shop and attacked Singh, his 20-year-old son and uncle, aged 47, the official from Boisar police station said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Nallasopara where Singh died during treatment, he said.

The deceased was also a member of the auto-rickshaw union in Nalla Sopara.

The eight accused were later arrested and a case was registered against them under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem, while the other two victims were undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

