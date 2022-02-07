Left Menu

Situation tense in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag after boy killed in clash

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:51 IST
Situation tense in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag after boy killed in clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped parts of Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after a boy was killed during a clash between members of two communities, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Rupesh Kumar Pandey, 17, died after allegedly facing assault on Sunday evening at Kariyadpur village in Barhi police station area of the district, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Four persons have been arrested for their involvement in the clash, he said.

Chothe, however, insisted that the clash was a fallout of an ''old rivalry'' and no communal interest was involved in it.

''One person was thrashed and another got killed during the fight. Incidentally, both of them belonged to two different communities. The police are looking into the matter,'' the SP told PTI.

Given the communally sensitive nature of the district, Internet services have been debarred in the area and some adjoining places for the time being to prevent rumour-mongering, Chothe said.

He also gave assurance that the situation at Kariyadpur village was under control.

Some people are trying to link the incident with Sunday's idol immersion ceremony of Goddess Saraswati, the procession for which was taken out just 30 minutes before the clash broke out, but the two are not connected, the SP maintained.

No complaint has been filed by the family of the deceased so far, Chothe said, adding that adequate forces have been deployed in the area to keep a check on untoward activities, if any.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022