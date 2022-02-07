TN: Woman's body found in suitcase

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in a drainage on Monday in nearby Tirupur district, police said.

People going on their morning walk in Pudunagar area on Tirupur-Dharapuram Road noticed a suitcase with foul smell emanating from it and immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and fished out the suitcase and found a woman's body with injury marks on her neck.

The body has been sent to Tirupur Government Hospital for a post-mortem, they said.

The body was yet to be identified and police suspect the deceased woman, aged around 25 years, could be hailing from another state, police said.

A case was registered and a special team has been formed to investigate the matter, they said.

