TN: Woman's body found in suitcase

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in a drainage on Monday in nearby Tirupur district, police said.

People going on their morning walk in Pudunagar area on Tirupur-Dharapuram Road noticed a suitcase with foul smell emanating from it and immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and fished out the suitcase and found a woman's body with injury marks on her neck.

The body has been sent to Tirupur Government Hospital for a post-mortem, they said.

The body was yet to be identified and police suspect the deceased woman, aged around 25 years, could be hailing from another state, police said.

A case was registered and a special team has been formed to investigate the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

