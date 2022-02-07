Left Menu

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Naina Devi temple in Himachal

A day after he was named the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in Punjab, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday visited Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh to offer his prayers.

ANI | Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Naina Devi temple in Himachal
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi doing puja at Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he was named the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in Punjab, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday visited Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh to offer his prayers. Channi said, "With the blessings of Mother Goddess, I have been declared the Chief Minister candidate. I came here for Mata Ji's darshan as soon as I was declared the CM candidate. I have received Naina Devi's blessings and prayed for the victory of the Congress in the upcoming elections."

Both Shri Anandpur Sahib and Shri Naina Devi temple will be connected by ropeway after the Congress government is formed in Punjab, said Channi after offering his prayers When asked about the Punjab unit Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his battle for supremacy, Channi said, "I will not talk about politics now as we are in Mata's darbar."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022