MP: Nurse found murdered in Niwadi

The crime took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She used to sleep in a room on the outer side of her house, while her sons slept in a room inside. We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons, the SDOP informed.

PTI | Niwadi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A nurse attached to a government hospital was murdered by unidentified person/s in Prithvipur town in Madhya Pradesh's Niwadi district and her body was found in the bushes near her home on Monday morning, a police official said.

Abha Tiwari (40) was working as a nurse in Jerone Ayush Hospital and lived with her two sons after her husband died four years ago, Prithvipur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said.

''There is an injury mark caused by a sharp weapon on her head. The crime took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She used to sleep in a room on the outer side of her house, while her sons slept in a room inside. We have registered a murder case against unidentified person/s,'' the SDOP informed.

