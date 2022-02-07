Woman steals newborn baby from Jalna hospital; cops launch search

An unidentified woman allegedly stole a newborn boy from a government hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Efforts were on to trace the culprit and the child, they said.

A woman, Rukhsana Ahmed Shaikh, resident of Paregaon in Jalna tehsil, had delivered the baby on Sunday night, an official said.

Around 9 am on Monday, the unidentified culprit gained confidence of the newborn's mother and took both of them out of their ward in the hospital on some pretext. She then asked the child's mother to bring some warm water. When the boy's mother returned with water, she did not find her child and the other woman, and raised an alarm, the police official said. The hospital authorities alerted the police who reached the hospital and examined the CCTV footage, in which the accused woman was seen with her face covered with a scarf, he said.

The woman was roaming in the hospital premises since Sunday evening and had befriended other patients also, according to sources.

The other patients could not identify her as she had covered her face with a scarf. The woman had also purchased some baby clothes outside the hospital, the sources said.

''We enquired with the garments seller, but could not get any clue,'' the police official said.

Efforts were on to trace the child and the woman, he added.

