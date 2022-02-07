Left Menu

Woman steals newborn baby from Jalna hospital; cops launch search

An unidentified woman allegedly stole a newborn boy from a government hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.Efforts were on to trace the culprit and the child, they said.A woman, Rukhsana Ahmed Shaikh, resident of Paregaon in Jalna tehsil, had delivered the baby on Sunday night, an official said.Around 9 am on Monday, the unidentified culprit gained confidence of the newborns mother and took both of them out of their ward in the hospital on some pretext.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:00 IST
Woman steals newborn baby from Jalna hospital; cops launch search
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman allegedly stole a newborn boy from a government hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Efforts were on to trace the culprit and the child, they said.

A woman, Rukhsana Ahmed Shaikh, resident of Paregaon in Jalna tehsil, had delivered the baby on Sunday night, an official said.

Around 9 am on Monday, the unidentified culprit gained confidence of the newborn's mother and took both of them out of their ward in the hospital on some pretext. She then asked the child's mother to bring some warm water. When the boy's mother returned with water, she did not find her child and the other woman, and raised an alarm, the police official said. The hospital authorities alerted the police who reached the hospital and examined the CCTV footage, in which the accused woman was seen with her face covered with a scarf, he said.

The woman was roaming in the hospital premises since Sunday evening and had befriended other patients also, according to sources.

The other patients could not identify her as she had covered her face with a scarf. The woman had also purchased some baby clothes outside the hospital, the sources said.

''We enquired with the garments seller, but could not get any clue,'' the police official said.

Efforts were on to trace the child and the woman, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022