Arunachal Pradesh: Operation underway in Kameng Sector to rescue army patrol hit by avalanche

Rescue operations are underway in the Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche, the Indian Army informed on Monday. Seven Indian Army personnel, part of a patrol, are reported to have been stuck in an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng on Sunday (February 6).

"Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," the Army said. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)