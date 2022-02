Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister said he would raise the issue of Germany's refusal to provide military hardware with his German countepart Annalena Baerbock when they hold talks later on Monday in Kyiv. Germany has voiced support for Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders but has refused Ukrainian requests for military equipment.

"Germany has repeatedly and publicly explained this decision. We consider these explanations regarding Ukraine to be unfair. We believe that there is a wider space for Germany to act," Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing. "We must respect the position of the state, but this does not mean that we should not work with it."

