Left Menu

Jury selection to begin in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial

Goldman in 2020 agreed https://www.reuters.com/article/goldmansachs-1mdb-settlement/goldman-to-pay-3-billion-claw-back-executive-pay-over-role-in-1mdb-corruption-scandal-idUSKBN2772E3 to pay $2.9 billion in penalties and have a Malaysian unit admit criminal wrongdoing to settle probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities into its role in 1MDB. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie is expected to question prospective jurors about whether they can be fair and impartial.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:31 IST
Jury selection to begin in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • United States

Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday in the U.S. corruption trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of involvement in the looting of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to violate an anti-bribery law and launder money in connection with the alleged looting of billions of dollars from the fund.

Goldman helped sell $6.5 billion of bonds for 1MDB, a fund former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak launched to spur economic development. Authorities said fund officials and accomplices looted some of the money to spend on luxuries, while Goldman bankers paid more than $1.6 billion in bribes to officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi for 1MDB business. Goldman in 2020 agreed to pay $2.9 billion in penalties and have a Malaysian unit admit criminal wrongdoing to settle probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities into its role in 1MDB.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie is expected to question prospective jurors about whether they can be fair and impartial. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers have suggested Brodie quiz jurors about any work ties they have to Malaysia or Abu Dhabi, court records show. And Ng's defense lawyers have proposed asking prospective jurors if they had any view about Goldman Sachs, and if that view was "favorable or unfavorable."

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin next week in Brooklyn federal court. Ng was arrested in Malaysia in November 2018 and extradited six months later.

Tim Leissner, another former Goldman banker, pleaded guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-charges-1mdb/u-s-charges-financier-former-goldman-bankers-for-1mdb-idUSKCN1N6537 in 2018 over his role in the scandal. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022