Left Menu

FACTBOX-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

* Brandishing a firearm, punishable by 7 years in prison. TRAVIS MCMICHAEL * Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison. * Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:33 IST
FACTBOX-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?
Ahmaud Arbery Image Credit: Wikipedia

Three white men were convicted last year of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased and shot while on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

A state court found Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years. Now they on trial for federal hate-crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

WHAT IS A FEDERAL HATE CRIME? A federal hate crime is a criminal act committed based on race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and or gender identity.

GREGORY MCMICHAEL * Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison. * Brandishing a firearm, punishable by 7 years in prison.

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL * Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison. * Brandishing and discharging a firearm, punishable by 10 years in prison.

WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN * Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022