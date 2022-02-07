Left Menu

Karnataka CM in Delhi to meet with state MPs, Union Finance Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and will discuss various projects and programmes ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:01 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI/Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and will discuss various projects and programmes ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month. Speaking to ANI, Bommai "I am going to meet Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. I will also try to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is the schedule for today."

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that he will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. "I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action," he added.

Bommai also said that he had sought an appointment of the top brass of the party and the decision of which will be finalised later in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

