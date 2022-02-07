Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Dileep, others in murder conspiracy case

Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and four others in a case accusing them of threatening officials probing the 2017 actress assault and conspiring to eliminate them, saying presently there was no material to suggest criminal conspiracy or intimidation was committed by the accused.

Justice Gopinath P while granting the relief further said that while the prosecution's apprehensions -- that accused will influence and intimidate witnesses -- were real, they can be dealt with by imposing appropriate conditions and if the same are violated, the court can be approached for cancellation of their bail or arrest.

The court also said that it was of the view that the probe can be properly conducted without the custody of the accused.

''I am also of the view that the investigation can be properly conducted without the custody of the accused making it clear that even while on anticipatory bail the 'deemed custody' or 'limited custody' will be with the prosecution for the purposes of any recovery etc.,'' the judge said.

With the observation, the court said that if the accused are arrested in the case, they shall be released on bail subject to each of them executing separate bonds for sums of Rs 1,00,000 with two solvent sureties for the like amount.

Some of the other conditions imposed by the court were -- the accused shall appear before the investigating officer of the murder conspiracy case ''as and when summoned to do so'', they shall cooperate with the investigation and be available for interrogation whenever required and they shall not tamper with any evidence.

Besides these, the court also directed the accused to ''not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witness acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer'' and not to be involved in any other crime while on bail.

Reacting to the verdict, senior advocate B Raman Pillai, who represented Dileep, told reporters that the intention of police from the start was to get Dileep in custody and create false evidence to implicate him in the 2017 case.

This is evident from the fact that police were waiting outside the homes of Dileep and another accused since morning waiting to arrest them if the relief was denied to them, the senior lawyer said.

After the order was pronounced, film director Balachandra Kumar, based on whose statements the police lodged the case alleging intimidation of the officers and conspiracy to eliminate them, told reporters that he was neither particularly happy nor saddened by the decision.

He said the order will be a challenge for the investigating authorities as ''everyone by now knows how capable and competent he (Dileep) is and that he is not an ordinary person''.

Director General of Prosecution T A Shaji and senior public prosecutor P Narayanan, appearing for the police, had opposed the plea by contending that Dileep and the others were not cooperating with the probe in the case.

The police had told the court during arguments that the nature and gravity of the accusations against the accused and their conduct so far disentitles them to any relief.

The court, however, was of the prima facie view that as per facts of the case, the accused have not done anything to suggest they committed the offence of abetment as defined under section 116 of the IPC.

Justice Gopinath also said that having considered the materials placed before the court, ''I am of the opinion, prima facie, that at present, there is no material to suggest that the accused had committed the offence of criminal conspiracy''.

The court further said, ''There is no case for the prosecution that any of the officers had been directly threatened or intimidated by the accused in this case.'' The judge also said that non-production of one phone, by the accused, which is stated to be non-traceable, ''by itself does not compel me to hold that the same amounts to non-cooperation with the investigation''.

Dileep and the other accused, in their anticipatory bail plea filed through advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, had claimed that the latest case against him was ''fabricated'' by the Crime Branch officers investigating the assault on the actress.

On January 9, the Crime Branch registered the latest case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was telecast by a TV channel, in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official.

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

