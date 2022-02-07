Following are the top stories at 5.50 pm: NATION: DEL29 INDOLANKA-LD TALKS Enhancing Colombo's energy security, fishermen issue figure in India-Lanka foreign ministerial talks New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held ''productive'' talks with his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris, focusing on steps to enhance Colombo's energy security, boost bilateral trade and investment, and the contentious fishermen issue.

ELN11 POLL-UKD-PM Upcoming U'khand polls fight between creators of state and those averse to it: Modi Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who ''conspired to block its creation''.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths New Delhi: India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data.

ELN10 POLLS-PM-LD UP 'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped 'river of development' in UP before 2017: PM Modi Bijnor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused rivals of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farm leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and stopping the ''river of development'' when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

DEL24 RUSSIA-KASHMIR-REPORT Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue New Delhi: Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

DEL17 CBI-DIPLOMAT CBI gets govt nod to prosecute former Sudan Ambassador Deepak Vohra in financial bungling case New Delhi: The CBI has received sanction from the government to proceed with the prosecution of former Ambassador to Sudan Deepak Vohra and Under Secretary Ajoy Ganguly in a case of alleged financial bungling in Indian diplomatic missions there, officials said.

DEL15 JNU-2NDLD VC-APPOINTMENT Santishree Pandit appointed first woman Vice Chancellor of JNU New Delhi: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the first woman Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University with the Ministry of Education (MoE) appointing her to the top post on Monday.

DEL10 CISCE-BOARD-RESULTS CISCE announces first-term board exam results for classes 10, 12 New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the first-term board examination results for classes 10 and 12.

BOM1 MH-LATA-ASHES Lata Mangeshkar's nephew collects her ashes from Shivaji Park Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend's ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours.

MDS4 KA-HIJAB LD-BOMMAI 'Hijab' row hots up, CM appeals for peace Bengaluru: The 'hijab' (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified on Monday with some students seeking to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an appeal to maintain peace.

MDS1 BIZ-DR REDDYS-SPUTNIK LIGHT Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod for single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. on Monday announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation for COVID-19 in India.

CAL9 AS-LD RESTRICTIONS Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from Feb 15 Guwahati: Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

LEGAL: LGD7 SC-SUPERTECH Commence demolition of Supertech's twin tower in Noida within 2 weeks, SC tells authorities New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition of realty major Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Noida.

LGD4 SC-VACCINATION Aadhaar card not mandatory on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.

LGD3 SC-TRIPURA Tripura violence: SC slams police for sending notices despite its order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday slammed Tripura Police for sending notices to people for social media posts over alleged communal violence in the state despite its interim restraining order.

FOREIGN: FGN12 CHINA-INDIA-GALWAN China says move to field Galwan Valley soldier in Winter Olympic torch relay met 'standards' Beijing: Amid widespread criticism over its move to field a PLA soldier involved in the border clash with Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley in 2020 as a torchbearer for the Winter Olympics, China said on Monday that his selection met the ''standards'' to pick up participants for the event and it should be viewed in an ''objective and rational light''.

FGN3 LANKA-INDIA-FISHERMEN 56 released Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka to be moved to immigration detention center: Prison authorities Colombo: The 56 Indian fishermen, released by a Sri Lankan court in the northern Jaffna peninsula last month, will be shifted to an immigration detention center here on Monday after completing their COVID quarantine period, the prison authorities said.

