PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar in Lok Sabha, says she sang in 36 languages, her voice inspired the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid glowing tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the beginning of his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He said the singer sang in 36 languages and it was an inspiring example for the country's unity and integrity.

"Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together. I pay my respectful tribute," he said. He said her voice impressed the country and inspired the people.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92. Lok Sabha earlier in the day paid tributes to the legendary singer. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for an hour. (ANI)

