Start work for demolition of Supertech's twin-towers within two weeks: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the authorities to commence within a fortnight the demolition of real estate developer Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the authorities to commence within a fortnight the demolition of real estate developer Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed the Noida CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of the twin towers.

"The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order," the apex court ordered. Earlier, the bench had directed Supertech Ltd to execute a contract within a week with a company to demolish its twin towers.

The top court was told by the Noida authority that Edifice Engineering has been chosen to carry out the demolition of twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee. It had asked that the developer would be applying for all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within a period of one week.

The apex court had earlier dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31, 2021 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project. While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and Supertech, and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

