Man booked after his live-in partner found hanging in Gurugram flat

A man has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of her live-in partner in a society flat in sector-108 here, police said.

According to police, Preeti Jaiswal (35), who was a practicing lawyer at Delhi's Dwarka court, was found hanging from a fan on Sunday in their flat in Experian society, while her live-in partner Vijay Rana was absconding.

Family of the deceased alleged it was a murder and on the basis of their complaint, an FIR of abetment to suicide was registered at Rajendra park police station against Rana, police said.

The deceased was a married woman and a divorce case has been pending in the court.

“My sister was in pressure as her live-in partner was not only abusing but also thrashing her. She can't commit suicide and she was only killed by her live-in partner”, said Anuradha Jaiswal, elder sister of the deceased. The body has handed over to the family after the postmortem, said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra park police station.

''The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and the probe is on”, he added.

