Left Menu

Dubai to charge for plastic bags, aims to outlaw in 2 years

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:28 IST
Dubai to charge for plastic bags, aims to outlaw in 2 years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The city-state of Dubai announced Monday it would begin charging a fee on plastic bags used in the sheikhdom, with an aim of outlawing them entirely in two years over environmental concerns.

A statement from the government-run Dubai Media Office said a 25-fil (6 cent) charge would start July 1.

"Sustainability has now become an imperative at the global level, reinforced by changing the behaviours of society in a way that reduces the environmental footprint of individuals," the government said.

The government said the ban was necessary as both camels and turtles had died from the plastic.

Already, some grocery stores in the skyscraper-studded city have been encouraging the public to bring reusable bags when shopping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022