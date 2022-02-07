World News Roundup: Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland, with most expected on Monday; Iran says success of nuclear talks hinges on removal of sanctions and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland, with most expected on Monday

Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops to move to eastern Europe to protect the eastern flank of NATO from the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine. Russia, which has deployed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian frontier, denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion.

Iran says success of nuclear talks hinges on removal of sanctions

Iran said on Monday that Washington had to make a "political decision" regarding lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic as Tehran's demand for their full removal to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was non-negotiable. After eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April, differences remain about the speed and scope of lifting sanctions on Tehran, including Iran's demand for a U.S. guarantee of no further punitive steps, and how and when to restore curbs on Iran's atomic work.

Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian prisoners in mediation effort with France and EU

Azerbaijan has released eight Armenian prisoners in an effort to facilitate new talks with France and the European Union on the border conflict between to two central Asian countries, said European Council President Charles Michel on Monday. "The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of 8 Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with @EmmanuelMacron, @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan," wrote Charles Michel on Twitter.

Group of 11 climate activists glue themselves to Berlin motorway

Eleven climate activists glued themselves to the asphalt of the German capital's main motorway, causing rush hour traffic jams on Monday, in the latest protest demanding a law against food waste and cuts in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture. Activists from the group "Last Generation", who also placed food on the A100 motorway that had been discarded earlier, previously blocked roads and motorways in Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart on several occasions last week.

South Africa failed to foresee, disrupt deadly unrest, report says

South Africa's police and intelligence services failed to anticipate and disrupt days of arson and looting last year in which more than 300 people died, a report into the unrest commissioned by the president and released on Monday found. The violence was sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for defying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry and fanned by anger over the poverty and inequality that persist almost three decades after the end of apartheid.

France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in bid to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western powers fear the Kremlin plans an invasion. Moscow gave the visit a guarded welcome, saying it would listen to Macron's ideas, but played down expectations of a breakthrough.

Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised unequivocal support for Ukraine on Monday as she headed to Kyiv, which wants Berlin to do more to help it defend itself against a possible attack by Russia. Ukrainian officials have publicly criticised Germany for refusing to sell defensive weapons to Kyiv and over its perceived reluctance to prevent gas flowing through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow launches an attack.

Olympics-China's U.N. envoy says choice of Uyghur torchbearer not meant to deflect Western criticism

China's United Nations envoy has rejected his U.S. counterpart's remark that China's choice of an ethnic Uyghur as a torchbearer for the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics was an attempt to distract from his country's alleged rights abuses against Muslim minorities. Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a statement on the embassy's website that China "sternly refutes" the "unwarranted accusations" made by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in an interview with CNN.

EU demands end to torture in Uganda after images of author stir anger

The European Union on Monday demanded punishment for perpetrators of torture in Uganda after images of a recently detained author circulated in domestic media showing marks on his body, eliciting public outrage. Last week, media published images and accounts of award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, 33, who told of what he said was his torture during his incarceration by the security services.

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

As the protest against the Canadian government's health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers. But it has since evolved into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's strict measures to fight the pandemic.

