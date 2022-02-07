Three PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Three activists of banned PLFI were arrested by security personnel here during a raid on Monday, the police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, comprising police officers of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts and personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF, launched an operation here, the statement said.

In the course of the operation, security personnel came to know that some PLFI ultras were planning to target them in Konbirkel, and a raid was subsequently carried out in that area.

Three rebels of People’s Liberation Front of India, a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist), were arrested from the spot, and receipt books, levy chits and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

On interrogation, the ultras identified themselves as Anil Majhi (34) and Anmol Gudia (20) -- both locals -- and Jeevan Surin alias Lugun alias Banka (40), a resident of West Singhbhum.

They confessed that they were active members of the banned outfit and were involved in several criminal activities, such as collection of levy.

