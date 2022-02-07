Left Menu

Army troops using skis for patrolling in heavy snow along border with China

Indian Army troops have been carrying out patrolling in heavy snow using skis along the border with China, the official informed on Monday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:54 IST
Visual from spot . Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army troops are carrying out patrolling in heavy snowbound areas using skis along the border with China in Uttarakhand.This year, there has been very heavy snowfall in the areas along the border and walking around these areas has become very difficult. "The troops are using skis to move around their areas of operation to keep an eye on the activities there," Army officials said.This helps in covering more areas during patrols and the movement also becomes faster in places where skis can be used, they said.

According to Indian Army officials, troops have been specially trained to use the skis as it helps them to reach larger areas during patrols. "Indian Army troops carrying out patrolling in heavy snow using skis along the border with China. Troops have been specially trained to use the skis as it helps them to reach larger areas during patrols," Army officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

