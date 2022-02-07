Left Menu

German officials probe hate speech over police killing

German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last weeks killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday.The 399 posts included 102 that were criminally relevant, and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said.Last Mondays early-morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:55 IST
German officials probe hate speech over police killing
  • Country:
  • Germany

German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday.

The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said.

Last Monday's early-morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country. Two men apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached animals in their van, investigators have said. They were arrested hours after the attack.

“We will not accept people downright celebrating the cold-blooded killing of our two police colleagues and mocking the victims,” said the regional government's interior minister, Roger Lewentz.

Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022