Left Menu

Mizoram conducting census of Myanmarese refugees in state

Chin is also a state in western Myanmar.With this fresh influx, about 18,000 Myanmar nationals are currently staying in different parts of Mizoram, Lalchamliana said quoting the police record.He said that the state government has so far released Rs 80 lakh to help the refugees on humanitarian ground as the Centre could not directly provide assistance to them.India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on refugees.Of the 11 districts of Mizoram, Champhai has the highest number of Myanmarese people at 7,810, followed by Lawngtlai 3,761 and Aizawl 1,916.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:25 IST
Mizoram conducting census of Myanmarese refugees in state
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is currently undertaking a census of Myanmarese nationals, who took refuge in the North-eastern state after fleeing their country following a military coup in February last year, a senior minister said on Monday.

Around 18,000 people from Myanmar are now staying in Mizoram and they will be provided with identity cards by the state administration, Home Minister Lalchamliana said. ''We want to maintain proper documentation of the Myanmarese nationals for which a census is currently being conducted by district administrations where they have taken shelter,'' he told PTI.

According to Lalchamliana, around 2,000 more people reportedly entered the state in the last one week in the wake of violent clashes between the Myanmar army and civilian defence forces in Chin state.

A large section of the people of Myanmar who have taken refuge in the state belong to the Chin, also known as the Zo, community. They share the same ancestry and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram. Chin is also a state in western Myanmar.

''With this fresh influx, about 18,000 Myanmar nationals are currently staying in different parts of Mizoram,'' Lalchamliana said quoting the police record.

He said that the state government has so far released Rs 80 lakh to help the refugees on humanitarian ground as the Centre could not directly provide assistance to them.

India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on refugees.

Of the 11 districts of Mizoram, Champhai has the highest number of Myanmarese people at 7,810, followed by Lawngtlai (3,761) and Aizawl (1,916). Saitual district hosts the lowest number of such refugees at 53, official sources said. The Myanmar nationals have been lodged at community halls, schools, relief camps set up by NGOs and villagers while many were also accommodated by their local relatives. Six Mizoram districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar's Chin state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022