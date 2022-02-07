Man arrested for patricide

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday on the charge of murdering his father in their house near here, police said.

Since both were habitual drunkards, they were not able to repay a loan and there was a quarrel between them. In a fit of anger, the son fatally attacked him the father with a sickle, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)