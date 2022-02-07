Left Menu

Cops seize drugs worth Rs 1.21 crore in Mumbai; five held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai police raided three places in the city and seized banned drugs including charas, mephedrone, and LSD papers worth Rs 1.21 crore, an official said on Monday, adding that five persons, including a woman peddler, were arrested.

  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police raided three places in the city and seized banned drugs including charas, mephedrone, and LSD papers worth Rs 1.21 crore, an official said on Monday, adding that five persons, including a woman peddler, were arrested. The raids were conducted in the last two days by the Ghatkopar, Bandra and Worli units of the ANC, he said. Charas worth Rs 75 lakh was seized and three men were arrested from suburban Ghatkopar, the official said. The accused trio- Wasim Khan alias Wasim Peela (33), Sohail Momin alias Sohail Kanya (42) and Zuber Sheikh alias Laden (41)- are history-sheeters with multiple cases pending against them in Bhiwandi and Kalyan in the neighbouring Thane district, he said.

Separately, 213 LSD papers and drugs worth Rs 21 lakh were seized from a Nigerian national in the Kalina area in suburban Santacruz.

The Worli unit of ANC arrested a drug peddler, identified as Aarti Ritesh Vasava (24), and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 2.60 lakh from her at the 90 feet road in Dharavi.

All the arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

