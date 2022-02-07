Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain Centre's application seeking to recall court's order in Hindustan Zinc disinvestment case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Centre's application seeking to recall its order to register a case into the various alleged irregularities relating to the disinvestment of Hindustan Zinc Ltd in 2002.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:47 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Centre's application seeking to recall its order to register a case into the various alleged irregularities relating to the disinvestment of Hindustan Zinc Ltd in 2002. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to hear the Centre's application seeking to recall its earlier order.

"You can withdraw this and then whatever the remedy you want to follow, you can pursue," the court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought permission to withdraw the miscellaneous application with liberty to pursue the remedies in law, including a review.

"The miscellaneous application is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn", the court said. Centre in its application has sought to recall its direction for registration of a case relating to irregularities in disinvestment in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. in 2002.

The government claimed that the foundational facts presented by the CBI earlier before the Court were factually incorrect. The top court had earlier noted that there was sufficient material for registration of a regular case in relation to the 26 per cent disinvestment of HZL by the Union Government in 2002 and directed the CBI to register a case and proceed in accordance with the law. (ANI)

