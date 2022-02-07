German foreign minister's meeting with Ukrainian president called off - sources

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, contrary to an earlier announcement, according to diplomatic sources. A meeting is now planned with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal instead, according to the sources.

Scheduling difficulties were cited as the reason the meeting would not take place.

