Left Menu

26-year-old engineer found dead in field: Police

His body was found on Monday morning with blood coming out from his nose and mouth and face having bruises, police said, adding his mobile phone too was missing.The body has been sent for post mortem and the family of the deceased has been informed.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:03 IST
26-year-old engineer found dead in field: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old engineer working for a private firm was found dead in an empty field near a Haryana minister’s house here at Bawal in Rewari district on Monday, police said.

Police said the engineer, identified as Tribhuvan Singh, a resident of Fatehpur in UP, had injury marks on his face and body and it appeared to be a case of murder.

An FIR has been registered at the Bawal police station after the discovery of the body, police station’s SHO Bijendra Singh said.

Singh was working as an assistant engineer in a private company at Bawal in Rewari district, he said.

He lived in a rented house and his body was found lying on an empty ground near the residence of a state minister here, he added.

The neighbours of the deceased told police that he came out of his house on Sunday night while talking on the phone but did not return home. His body was found on Monday morning with blood coming out from his nose and mouth and face having bruises, police said, adding his mobile phone too was missing.

“The body has been sent for post mortem and the family of the deceased has been informed. Further probe is on,” said Inspector Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022