26-year-old engineer found dead in field: Police

A 26-year-old engineer working for a private firm was found dead in an empty field near a Haryana minister’s house here at Bawal in Rewari district on Monday, police said.

Police said the engineer, identified as Tribhuvan Singh, a resident of Fatehpur in UP, had injury marks on his face and body and it appeared to be a case of murder.

An FIR has been registered at the Bawal police station after the discovery of the body, police station’s SHO Bijendra Singh said.

Singh was working as an assistant engineer in a private company at Bawal in Rewari district, he said.

He lived in a rented house and his body was found lying on an empty ground near the residence of a state minister here, he added.

The neighbours of the deceased told police that he came out of his house on Sunday night while talking on the phone but did not return home. His body was found on Monday morning with blood coming out from his nose and mouth and face having bruises, police said, adding his mobile phone too was missing.

“The body has been sent for post mortem and the family of the deceased has been informed. Further probe is on,” said Inspector Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)