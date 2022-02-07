Unidentified militant killed in encounter with security personnel: Police

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Nambal in the Awantipora area of the district this evening, a police spokesperson said.

He said an unidentified militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

