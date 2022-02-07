Left Menu

Mumbai: Fed up of their health issues, 89-year-old man kills wife, mentally unwell daughter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:20 IST
Mumbai: Fed up of their health issues, 89-year-old man kills wife, mentally unwell daughter
  • Country:
  • India

An 89-year-old man allegedly slit the throats of his wife and mentally unwell daughter while they were asleep and then spent the night with the corpses in his home in Andheri in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Purushottam Singh Gandhok killed his wife Kamaljeet Singh (81) and daughter Kamaljeet Kaur (55) in their home in Sher-E-Punjab colony on Sunday night, locked the flat from inside and spent the night there before calling another daughter on Monday morning to inform about the killings, a Meghwadi police station official said.

''He refused to open the flat when she arrived there and asked her to call police, who convinced him to unlock the door. His wife and mentally unwell unmarried daughter were lying dead in a pool of blood. The accused has said both were suffering from severe health issues for several years now and he couldn't bear to see them in pain anymore so he killed them,'' the official informed.

He was arrested for murder and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022