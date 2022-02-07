Post more IAS officers for effective implementation of welfare schemes: K'taka CM to MoS Personnel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday asked Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to post more IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service officers to ensure effective implementation of welfare-oriented flagship schemes.

Bommai had called on Singh here and discussed general administrative issues, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He also urged the DoPT (Department of Personnel Training) minister Singh for posting of all-India service officers in the state, especially the IAS officers for effective implementation of welfare-oriented flagship schemes, it said.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) are the all-India services.

Referring to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Bommai informed that besides grievances being resolved promptly, complaints under 'COVID 19 category' is also continuing and taken up on high priority and resolved maximum within three days.

Singh flagged the issue of ''replication of good governance practices'' in the states and underlined that citizen-centric administration is at the heart of Modi government’s governance model. He said the changes (brought in) by the Government of India towards improved quality of governance have to be reflected in states and districts as the aim is to provide governance which is corruption free and transparent.

Singh also shared with the Karnataka chief minister some of the recent developments in the space sector which has its headquarters at Bengaluru. He also spoke about the progress on India's first human space mission 'Gaganyaan'.

Bommai also presented Singh a booklet highlighting the achievements in the last six months and future impact.

Bommai has completed six months as chief minister of the southern state, and during the short span of time, his government has initiated a number of programmes and schemes for the benefit of farmers, students, urban dwellers, unorganised workers, elderly, widows and physically disabled, the statement said.

Bommai is in the national capital on a two-day tour, during which he will be meeting many central ministers, including the finance minister, to discuss the issues related to central projects and the state budget to be presented next month, it added. PTI AKV SRY

