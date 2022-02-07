Germany to deploy up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will send up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania as reinforcement for the NATO battlegroup there, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.
The additional troops will deploy from Feb. 14, Lambrecht told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Army has found missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO
China's misunderstanding of Lithuania allows Taipei to develop closer relations with Vilnius
WRAPUP 1-NATO sends ships and jets to eastern Europe in Ukraine crisis
UAE destroys 2 Houthi ballistic missiles, defence ministry says
Latvia says more NATO forces on its eastern flank needed for defence