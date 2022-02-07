Left Menu

Japan, U.S. to announce deal to restrict Trump-era steel tariffs - Bloomberg

Washington will suspend the 25% levy on incoming steel imports from Japan up to a certain threshold, with anything above that still subject to additional charges, the report added. The deal does not cover aluminum imports, which remain subject to a 10% tariff, according to the report

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:05 IST
The United States and Japan will announce a deal on Monday to restrict tariffs imposed on Japanese steel under former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Washington will suspend the 25% levy on incoming steel imports from Japan up to a certain threshold, with anything above that still subject to additional charges, the report added.

The deal does not cover aluminum imports, which remain subject to a 10% tariff, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3HDYXiT. Last month, Japan's ambassador to Washington said that negotiations between Japan and the United States over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were "robust".

The quota agreement between the U.S. and the European Union that is now allowing some steel and aluminum into the United States duty free was a template for the U.S.-Japan talks, Ambassador Koji Tomita said late in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

