Poland's Finance Minister resigns, PiS spokesperson says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:09 IST
Poland's Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski has submitted his resignation, a spokesperson for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Monday, after a row over the rollout of tax reforms.
