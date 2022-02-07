Left Menu

30 pc of wells registered decline in groundwater level, rest recorded rise: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:17 IST
About 30 per cent of wells monitored in the country have registered a decline in groundwater level, whereas the remaining have recorded a rise, the government said on Monday.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring groundwater levels across the country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells.

In order to assess the long-term fluctuation in groundwater levels, the data collected by the CGWB during November, 2021 have been compared with the decadal mean of November, 2011-2020, the minister said.

''Analysis of water level data indicates that about 30 per cent of the wells monitored have registered a decline in groundwater level whereas 70 per cent wells have registered a rise (in ground water levels),'' he said in a written response. According to the data, a total of 14,275 wells were analysed, out of which, 7,043 wells registered a rise of 0-2 metres and 3,338 registered a fall of 0-2 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

