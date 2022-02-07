Left Menu

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:17 IST
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday arrested a branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from a businessman who has sought a loan of Rs 20 lakh, officials said.

Branch Manager Akella Srinivas Arudra has allegedly demanded 10 per cent for the total loan amount, they said.

The complainant, who runs a shop at Vizianagaram, approached the bank's Dwarakanagar Branch in Visakhapatnam for a business loan of Rs 20 lakh, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The branch manager informed the complainant the loan has been sanctioned and allegedly demanded a bribe for facilitating disbursement of the loan amount, he said.

''After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs 1.30 lakh. It was also alleged that the accused informed the complainant that the loan amount of Rs 20 lakh has been disbursed and credited into his account,'' Joshi said.

The CBI carried out a raid and caught the branch manager while receiving the bribe amount, the spokesperson said. ''Role of a clerk of the State Bank of India, Vizianagaram, is also being looked into. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. ''The accused will be produced before a competent court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022