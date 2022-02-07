Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

The CBI on Monday arrested a branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from a businessman who has sought a loan of Rs 20 lakh, officials said.

Branch Manager Akella Srinivas Arudra has allegedly demanded 10 per cent for the total loan amount, they said.

The complainant, who runs a shop at Vizianagaram, approached the bank's Dwarakanagar Branch in Visakhapatnam for a business loan of Rs 20 lakh, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The branch manager informed the complainant the loan has been sanctioned and allegedly demanded a bribe for facilitating disbursement of the loan amount, he said.

''After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs 1.30 lakh. It was also alleged that the accused informed the complainant that the loan amount of Rs 20 lakh has been disbursed and credited into his account,'' Joshi said.

The CBI carried out a raid and caught the branch manager while receiving the bribe amount, the spokesperson said. ''Role of a clerk of the State Bank of India, Vizianagaram, is also being looked into. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. ''The accused will be produced before a competent court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday,'' Joshi said.

