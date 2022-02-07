France's Macron urges 'useful' response to Ukraine crisis in talks with Putin
Updated: 07-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:31 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Europe and Russia both needed a "useful" response to end the standoff over Ukraine.
"A useful response is a response that of course allows us to avoid war and to build bricks of trust, stability, visibility", Macron told Putin during talks in the Kremlin on the Ukraine crisis, without elaborating.
