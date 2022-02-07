Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION: DEL48 LDALL LATA MANGESHKAR Parliament proceedings adjourned for 1 hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar; MP govt announces museum showcasing her songs at birthplace Indore New Delhi/Bhopal: Both Houses of Parliament on Monday adjourned proceedings for one hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar while the Madhya Pradesh government announced that a music academy and a museum showcasing all songs of the iconic singer will be set up at her birthplace in Indore.

PAR53 LS-LD PM Congress strengthening separatism, has become 'leader of tukde-tukde gang': PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, saying the Britishers have gone but the party has made the ''divide and rule'' policy its character and has become the ''leader of the tukde-tukde gang''.

PAR12 RS-SHAH-LD OWAISI SECURITY Shah requests Owaisi to accept Z category security New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, to accept Z category security offered by the government after a recent attack on his car.

DEL41 VACCINE-OMICRON-SII DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture vaccine against omicron for test, analysis New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test and analysis, official sources said on Monday.

DEL32 LATA-DOCTOR-INTERVIEW Extremely difficult to see Lata didi's health deteriorate, says her doctor Pratit Samdani Mumbai: Her smile is a Mona Lisa smile, it’s priceless, Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor Dr Pratit Samdani said on Monday, finding it difficult to talk about the legendary singer and his much loved patient in the past tense. By Komal Panchamatia DEL29 INDOLANKA-LD TALKS Enhancing Colombo's energy security, fishermen issue figure in India-Lanka foreign ministerial talks New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held ''productive'' talks with his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris, focusing on steps to enhance Colombo's energy security, boost bilateral trade and investment, and the contentious fishermen issue.

ELN17 POLL-UKD-LD PM U'khand polls fight between creators of state and those who conspired to block it: Modi Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who ''conspired to block its creation''.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths New Delhi: India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data.

ELN10 POLLS-PM-LD UP 'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped 'river of development' in UP before 2017: PM Modi Bijnor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused rivals of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farm leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and stopping the ''river of development'' when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

DEL24 RUSSIA-KASHMIR-REPORT Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue New Delhi: Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

DEL45 JNU-VC-3RDLD APPOINTMENT Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed first woman vice-chancellor of JNU New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Monday appointed Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, making her the first woman to hold the post.

DEL50 HR-2NDLD DERA CHIEF Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted 21-day furlough, SGPC links it to polls Chandigarh/Gurugram: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in a Haryana jail, was granted three week’s furlough on Monday, a reprieve that the SGPC linked to the assembly polls.

CAL12 MZ-MYANMAR-CENSUS Mizoram conducting census of Myanmarese refugees in state Aizawl: The Mizoram government is currently undertaking a census of Myanmarese nationals, who took refuge in the North-eastern state after fleeing their country following a military coup in February last year, a senior minister said on Monday.

CAL9 AS-LD RESTRICTIONS Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from Feb 15 Guwahati: Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

LEGAL: LGD15 SC-LD SUPERTECH Commence demolition of Supertech's twin tower in Noida within 2 weeks, SC tells authorities New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition of realty major Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Noida.

LGD4 SC-VACCINATION Aadhaar card not mandatory on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.

BUSINESS: DEL33 BIZ-BARC-RATING BARC to resume news channels' ratings after 17 months Mumbai: TV ratings body BARC on Monday said it will be restarting issuing data on news channels from mid-March, over 17 months after suspending it.

FOREIGN: FGN17 CHINA-INDIA-LD GALWAN China says move to field Galwan Valley soldier in Winter Olympic torch relay met 'standards' Beijing: Amid widespread criticism over its move to field a PLA soldier involved in the border clash with Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley in 2020 as a torchbearer for the Winter Olympics, China said on Monday that his selection met the ''standards'' to pick up participants for the event and asked the relevant parties to refrain from making ''politicised interpretation''.By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)